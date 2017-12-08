Water meters, the views

Keystone Utility Systems recently installed a new water meter in our home. The contractor has stayed busy installing the new water meters for city and Sheridan Area Water Supply customers.

We got the flyer, scheduled an installation time and the crew got it done.

The update didn’t take too long, less than 30 minutes.

•••••

I recently traveled to the Midwest. I spent time with family and did some eating and shopping at different restaurants and shops. Always fun to visit somewhere away from home.

My travels included Milwaukee and Chicago — and the highways and interstates between. I’ve remembered at least one thing I disliked about the city. Don’t get me wrong, I love the diversity, the excitement, the entertainment and culture. I do not, however, miss the traffic.

The stop and go, the slamming of brakes. While I often spent time on public transportation when I lived in Chicago, I don’t miss the crowded roads, the crazy drivers and the ever-present and sometimes oblivious pedestrians. There are so many potential hazards, my blood-pressure certainly raised on this most recent trip.

The trip primarily came about due to a conference the Inland Press Association organized. It was called “Executive Voices” and included discussions among high-level members of the newspaper industry about a variety of topics. Challenges, success and humor filled the room on the 80th floor of the Willis Tower (Sears Tower for us old-school Chicagoans).

One thing to note about the newspaper industry: We don’t just produce newspapers. We have a variety of products across platforms that include print and digital. Our reach, when you consider print and online, has likely become bigger than ever before.

Love or hate the national media, community news organizations continue to do well. We’re in your community; we’re your neighbors. We play on the local softball teams, volunteer with local nonprofits and buy goods at local stores. We care about and invest in our towns.

•••••

One more note on the trip. The conference location (80 floors up) had incredible views of Lake Michigan and the Chicagoland area. I can’t help but wonder how anyone gets any work done with views like this.

I also wonder whether those with views of the Bighorns feel the same. I cannot see the mountains from my office, but I made a point to bring some of the outdoors inside. I purchased canvas prints of photos taken by my dear friend — and ridiculously talented photographer, artist and designer — Jenae Neeson. The photos include lakes of the Bighorns, trail signs and our tents against the backdrop of a sunset with stars beginning to pop.

It’s not the same as looking out the window, but at least when I need a moment in the mountains — meaning a moment of calm, comfort and inspiration — I can look at those photos for a little escape.