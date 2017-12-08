Excited for new role at Downtown Sheridan Association

As the new executive director of Downtown Sheridan Association, I’m very excited for my role in our vibrant community. I have always been passionate about our community and will continue to work to preserve, enhance and promote our Historic Downtown Sheridan.

I’m no stranger to our community, and most everyone knows me as my name is so unique. So where did my name come from? My paternal grandmother strongly suggested the name, as it was a famous Mexican movie star that she really liked. Without any hesitation, my father agreed, and the name grew on my mother. So Zoila it was!

As the year comes to an end, we look forward to the new year at Downtown Sheridan Association. Rockie Hiser has been added to our wonderful team as the marketing, events and membership coordinator. Rockie brings years of marketing and public relations experience with companies such as the Wyoming-founded Taco John’s International, as well as the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authority in Cheyenne.

In November, we hosted an appreciation open house where we recognized many of the people who continue to help carry out our mission. Without the generous volunteers, we could not orchestrate the numerous events and shop local campaigns that keep our downtown lively.

Within the downtown historic district, we had 11 new stores and 11 business that either relocated or expanded. In addition, we recognized many of our volunteers, including Robert & Cheryl VanDyke as our volunteers of the year. During our farmers market season, the VanDykes spent every Thursday afternoon getting the beer from Luminous, selling it and cleaning up the beer tent.

Get ready for Men’s Night, which will be Dec. 21. We have a total of 16 retailers and nine drop-off sites participating this year. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a TW1 Chablis by William Henry pen, sponsored by Kraft’s Fine Jewelers, or a Howa Hogue Foxy Woods .243 Winchester, sponsored by Big Horn Trading Company.

Mark your calendar for next year’s Wine Fest — Wine to the Nines, slated for March 2, 2018, at the Elks Lodge.

The Wine Fest is our biggest fundraiser each year. Tickets for the Wine Fest are now on sale at www.downtownsheridan.org. We greatly appreciate all of our past sponsors and members for their continued support. The funds raised allow Downtown Sheridan Association to generate projects and events like Third Thursday street festival, farmers market, Flowers on Main Street and the Goose Creek Polo Cup. In addition, it allows us to provide incentives for property improvements, enhance local festivals, create and maintain beautiful public spaces, encourage new business development and provide overall economic stimulus to our community.

The Downtown Sheridan Association is an accredited Wyoming Main Street Program. Being an accredited program gives DSA the opportunity to receive Technical Assistance Grants and receive support from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Zoila Perry is the executive director for the Downtown Sheridan Association