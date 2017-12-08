Academics for All recognizes Brooks

The Academics for All committee is proud to recognize Quinton Brooks as this week’s Summit Award winner. Brooks is a senior at Sheridan High School and has earned an impressive cumulative GPA of 3.9.

During his SHS career, Brooks has established himself as someone who seeks excellence in all his endeavors, academic and extra-curricular alike. His academic drive has helped him find success in courses like AP calculus and AP chemistry, while his passion for involvement has enabled success outside the classroom, as well.

In athletics, Brooks has found success on both the football field and the baseball diamond. He was most recently a member of the state championship SHS football team. While Brooks acknowledged the satisfaction of winning a third-consecutive state football title, he believes it is not his most important takeaway from having played for the Broncs.

“They want us to be great leaders and great men,” Brooks said of his football coaches. “They give us the tools to be effective leaders even after the season is over.”

Brooks takes pride in being a well-rounded student, and his various accomplishments demonstrate his versatility. In 2017, Brooks was selected as a bass vocalist in Wyoming’s all-state choir ensemble. He was also a part of last year’s We The People team, which went on to take regional honors at the national competition. Brooks has also participated in drama at SHS, which requires students to commit several months to the artistic and technical development of their productions.

When asked about what he finds motivating, Brooks identified his faith as being a factor in all areas of his life.

“My identity as a Christian is what matters most to me,” he said. “It drives everything that I am and try to be.”

Brooks is deliberate in seeking out opportunities to grow and better himself as an individual. He said the best things in his life have always come because he had to work for them.

Brooks credits his teachers for playing such a large role in his success.

Nancy Crowe (AP calculus) and Rhonda Bell (AP chemistry) are just two teachers he acknowledged as being outstanding in their work.

The praise was mutual, as Bell said of Brooks, “He has set himself very high goals, and he does what is needed to achieve those goals. He is an excellent role model for his peers.”

Brooks offered praise to many teachers and coaches he has crossed paths with in his life, especially Stephanie Zukowski and James Buchanan for their positive influences on him as a singer and baseball player, respectively.

After SHS, Brooks hopes to play baseball at Tabor College or Colorado Christian University. Inspired by his current SHS internship with Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Brooks plans on pursuing a career in the medical field. He hopes to make use of the WWAMI program, a multi-state partnership program that helps students without a medical school in their home state study medicine. He sees an eventual return to Sheridan as a likely and desirable possibility.

Brooks is the brother of Katelynn and William, and the son of Brent and Jeanne Brooks.