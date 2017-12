SHERIDAN — The Real Life Church in Sheridan will offer a Night in Bethlehem Dec. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

At a Night in Bethlehem, kids and their families will explore the city at the time of Jesus’ birth. The event is free and open for the entire family in the Pavilion at the fairgrounds, located at 1753 Victoria St.