Body of missing student Erin Henry found

SHERIDAN — The body of former Sheridan resident and current Humboldt State University (California) student Erin Henry was found Friday morning south of Westhaven, California.

The city of Arcata sent a press release with the news Friday, and the story was first reported by the Mad River Union.

A maintenance worker found a knee scooter along HWY 101 early Friday morning and notified the Arcata Police Department. Henry had suffered an injury and used the scooter to get around. She was reported missing on Nov. 30.

After conducting a search of the area near HWY 101, APD discovered Henry’s deceased body. With the help of the Humboldt County Sherriff/Coroner, Henry’s body was recovered.

APD Chief Tom Chapman indicated no evidence supported any other persons had been at the scene and saw no signs of foul play on first investigation. An autopsy is preliminarily scheduled for Monday.

Henry was 22 years old.