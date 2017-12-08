Broncs wrestling comes back to defeat the Warriors

SHERIDAN — One night down, one win under Sheridan wrestling’s belt.

After falling behind early, the Broncs rallied for a 43-27 win Thursday night over Worland. Sheridan had important wins from its mainstays and received a boost from some varsity newcomers, as well.

Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto was proud of the team’s effort, calling it an encouraging start.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that haven’t wrestled in these moments,” Shatto said. “We’re asking these kids to grow up really fast in the sport of wrestling, and there’s no easy way to do it, other than just get them underneath the lights and turn them loose.”

Beginning at 182 pounds, the Broncs lost their first four matches — three by pin — to fall behind 21-0.

Sheridan came roaring back in the lightweight and middleweight classes, thanks in part to two freshmen. Hayden Crow (138) pinned his opponent with 42 seconds remaining in the second round for six big points, and Reece Osborne (113) scored four points after a 12-3 decision.

Shatto was impressed with the young wrestlers’ performances in their first career bouts.

“They’re going to be big sparks in our lineup,” he said.

Most of the upperclassmen grapplers did their jobs, as well. Junior Matt Legler (132) had a pin with only a few seconds remaining in the second round, and senior Trevon Covolo (126) picked up a 4-1 win. The Broncs also nabbed 12 points from two open Worland classes at 106 and 152 pounds.

With Sheridan leading 31-27 and two bouts remaining, junior Quinn Heyneman (160) secured the team victory with a first-round pin. Senior Steen Avery (170) capped the evening with a pin near the beginning of the third round.

Shatto said it was nice to see the wrestlers take their practice techniques and successfully apply them against competition, such as focusing on defensive positioning and keeping their hands low. The team will need to keep that mentality going to reach its potential over the next few months.

“We know we’re going to be an underdog through this season,” Shatto said. “We’re just going to have to embrace that, and we’re just going to move forward and prove ourselves.”

So far, so good.

Sheridan will compete in the Rapid City, South Dakota, Invitational Friday and Saturday.

Gabe Bland won by forfeit.

Reece Osborne won 12-3 against Domanic Hartley.

Trevon Covolo won 4-1 against Daniel Weyrich.

Matt Legler won by pin against Tristen Lungren.

Hayden Crow won by pin against Hayden Johnson.

Kel Tritschler lost by pin against Luke Goncalves.

Chance Quarterman won by forfeit.

Quinn Heyneman won by pin against Lane McBee.

Steen Avery won by pin against Peyton Woffinden.

Drake deCastro lost 8-4 against JR Hofmann.

Camden McArthur lost by pin against Isaac Goncalves.

Ethan Johnson lost by pin against Alex Beck.

Wesley Ndago lost by pin against Morgan Tigner.