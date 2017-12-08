Holmes earns supervisor award

SHERIDAN — Susan Holmes, Sheridan County Conservation District chair, was the 2017 recipient of the Outstanding District Supervisor for the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts. The award was presented during the awards luncheon at the 72nd annual convention of the WACD, which was held jointly with Wyoming Stockgrowers Nov. 27-30 in Casper. This award recognizes one of the 170 elected conservation district supervisors from across the state that has been exceptional in service as a conservation district official as well as other community and civic involvement.

Holmes is in her second term as a supervisor for the Sheridan County Conservation District and is currently serving as the chair. As a board member, Holmes is an active participant in the Goose Creek Watershed Committee and assisted with the application and consultant selection for the Goose Creek Watershed Level 1 Study. Holmes also represents the district on the steering committee for the Bighorn National Forest Plan implementation and participates in other district meetings, including local workgroup meetings, meetings with county commissioners, area meetings and state convention.

Most recently, Holmes has been instrumental in the Acme Power Plant reclamation project. Her knowledge, experience and dedication have been a tremendous help as the district moves from exploring the possibilities to implementing this project.

Holmes is always willing to assist with water sampling activities and other district outreach events. In addition to serving the district, Holmes is also a member of the Bighorn National Forest Resource Advisory Committee and a board member of the Sheridan Community Land Trust. Holmes is a retired professional engineer.