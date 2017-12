SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts has organized a members holiday show at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

An artist reception for the show will take place Dec. 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the library.

For additional information, contact SAGE Community Arts at 307-674-1970.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.