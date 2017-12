SHERIDAN — The Carriage House Theater will host Songwriters in the Round Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Doug Andrews, Sarah Sample and Dave Munsick will perform as part of the event.

Tickets for the musical event cost $20 per person. Tickets are available at sheridansongwriters.eventbrite.com or at the door.

The Carriage House Theater is located at 419 Delphi St.