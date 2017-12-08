SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block First West Parkway, 8:32 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:06 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 9:26 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available by press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions reported.
• Dismissals – Alayna Elizabeth Kopman, Sheridan, Trina M Kopman, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Traffic complaint, Canfield Street, 7:25 a.m.
• Careless driver, Pond Drive, 7:49 a.m.
• Illegal parking, Kilbourne Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Filthy premises, South Brooks Street, 8:15 a.m.
• Threat, Edwards Drive, 8:27 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Mountain View Drive, 9:37 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Area, 10:04 a.m.
• Domestic, Sheridan Area, 11:17 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 11:59 a.m.
• Animal incident, Avoca Avenue, 12:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:59 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Main Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Fraud, East Works Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
• Accident, Sumner Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Third Avenue East, 5:42 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 6:18 p.m.
• DUS, South Brooks Street, 7:16 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Illegal parking, South Thurmond Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Fourth Street, 7:53 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 8:10 p.m.
• DUS, Sheridan Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 9:59 p.m.
• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Domestic, Wyoming Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
• Warrant service, Fort Road, 5:27 p.m.
• Animal incident, Skylark Lane, Story, 5:29 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 7:39 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Cat Creek Road, 9:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Cat Creek Road and Wildcat Road, 10:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Paige E Zorn, 18, Sheridan, possession marijuana, possession methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Keith O Richter, 68, Rapid City, South Dakota, warrant, Pennington County, South Dakota, arrested by SCSO
• William O Meadows, 63, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, probation revocation warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Scott A Stouffer, 49, Sheridan, hit and run, DWUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 78
Female inmate count: 22
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 2