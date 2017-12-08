SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block First West Parkway, 8:32 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:06 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 9:26 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions reported.

• Dismissals – Alayna Elizabeth Kopman, Sheridan, Trina M Kopman, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Traffic complaint, Canfield Street, 7:25 a.m.

• Careless driver, Pond Drive, 7:49 a.m.

• Illegal parking, Kilbourne Street, 8:14 a.m.

• Filthy premises, South Brooks Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Threat, Edwards Drive, 8:27 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View Drive, 9:37 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:04 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Area, 10:04 a.m.

• Domestic, Sheridan Area, 11:17 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Long Drive, 11:59 a.m.

• Animal incident, Avoca Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:59 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 2:11 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Main Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Fraud, East Works Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:39 p.m.

• Accident, Sumner Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Burkitt Street, 5:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Third Avenue East, 5:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 6:18 p.m.

• DUS, South Brooks Street, 7:16 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 7:31 p.m.

• Illegal parking, South Thurmond Street, 7:40 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fourth Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 8:10 p.m.

• DUS, Sheridan Avenue, 8:15 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Carlin Street, 9:59 p.m.

• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 10:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.

• Domestic, Wyoming Avenue and Sheridan Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Warrant service, Fort Road, 5:27 p.m.

• Animal incident, Skylark Lane, Story, 5:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 7:39 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Cat Creek Road, 9:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Cat Creek Road and Wildcat Road, 10:03 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Paige E Zorn, 18, Sheridan, possession marijuana, possession methamphetamine, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Keith O Richter, 68, Rapid City, South Dakota, warrant, Pennington County, South Dakota, arrested by SCSO

• William O Meadows, 63, Sheridan, fail to appear warrant, circuit court, probation revocation warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott A Stouffer, 49, Sheridan, hit and run, DWUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 78

Female inmate count: 22

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 2