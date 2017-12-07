Advanced training: Koltiska to participate in FBI National Academy in January

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Police Department continually looks to improve services for the community.

Lt. Travis Koltiska will soon attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, to fulfill a goal while bringing advanced knowledge back to his position at SPD.

Two years ago, the department sent a detective to Las Vegas, Nevada, for continued education and training. The detective hit the streets with Las Vegas Police Department, only to witness an arrest of a serial killer predator — a case rarely experienced in Sheridan.

Koltiska, while not hitting the heart of Sin City, will still obtain advanced-level skills and education from leading law enforcement professionals in the country. He will represent the state as the only law enforcement officer attending this session from Wyoming and one of five from the Wyoming and Colorado region.

“Wyoming usually only gets one slot per session, if they even get one slot,” Koltiska said. “They don’t always get a slot each session.”

The academy, founded in 1930, brings 220 officers together in Quantico for a 10-week program, four times a year. Koltiska said the academy was created in response to a study that recommended the standardization of law enforcement across the United States through standardized training.

The session includes undergraduate or graduate courses covering law, behavioral science, forensic science, understanding terrorism/terrorist mindsets, leadership, communication and health/fitness. The session also includes physical fitness education.

Koltiska will begin January 5 and graduate from the program on March 16.

Koltiska made the academy a goal years ago and started actively seeking admission two years ago. SPD Chief Rich Adriaens nominated Koltiska as part of the application process and helped the department adjust for Koltiska’s 10-week absence from his post as one of two lieutenants at SPD.

Adriaens said they delayed Koltiska’s leaving until the department’s historically slower months in January and February.

Benefits from the education, skills and professional relationships obtained while there will outweigh the adjustments needed with his absence.

Sending Koltiska to this leadership training aligns with Adriaens’ goal of preparing the department for leadership changes down the road.

“We often talk about a one-year, three-year, five-year, 10-year plan, not just for just trying to fight crime, but that we have well-trained people to replace ourselves as time goes by,” Adriaens said. “This is a step in that direction.”

Koltiska looks forward to implementing what he learns upon his return.

“I am extremely excited,” Koltiska said. “I think this brings up a lot of opportunities for me to bring back to this community.”