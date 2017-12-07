Coaches, holiday music and more

Have you gathered your old books for Season’s Readings? You have just a short amount of time to donate them at area drop-offs to get them in the hands of children this holiday season.

The Goodfellow Fund, too, is still underway.

•••••

Recently, I’ve had some time to spend with family. Your relatives offer the most clear reflection of you. Growing up, I could never deny my relationship to my parents. Sure, we look alike. But even beyond looks, you pick up mannerisms and sayings from family members.

During the time I spent with my parents, I caught myself saying things they say often, doing things they do often and acting as they do. Some of the traits are harmless and even endearing. Others, though, I understand how I could sometimes get on people’s nerves.

What traits did you inherit from your family? It’s likely a mix of good and bad. That’s what family is all about.

•••••

It was sad to hear that Sheridan High School football coach Don Julian plans to resign his leadership role with the team. He’s made a difference on the field, of course, bringing home a number of championships (three in a row, most recently). I can imagine, though, that he also made a big difference in the lives of the players and coaches with whom he worked.

Having played sports for the first 25 years of my life, and occasionally these days, I understand the importance of a good coach. Without a good coach urging a team forward, no group of athletes will succeed.

My college coaches made a big difference in my life. The softball team at Northwestern University wouldn’t have made multiple appearances at the Women’s College World Series without them. They were tough, but encouraging.

Surely, Julian made an impression. The good news is the Broncs have a line of well-deserving assistant coaches ready to lead.

•••••

With the holidays upon us, stores play holiday music on repeat. Some people love the holiday cheer; others hate it.

In certain stores, I will sing along with Christmas carols. Certain friends, though, cringe. They’ll intentionally rush the shopping to lessen the amount of time they have to hear the tunes. What is it about the Christmas melodies that get under the skin of so many? Too cheerful? Too catchy? Too easy to get stuck in your head?

Me? I’m jingling all the way to deck the halls and ensure everyone has themselves a merry little Christmas.