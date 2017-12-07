Chamber lunch to focus on human resources

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Sheridan.

Carve out some time from your busy schedule for human resources tips, and have some holiday fun with the Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Cash will be awarded for a 50/50 drawing.

The cost of the lunch is $17 per person, which includes beverages, lunch buffet, dessert and program. Everyone is welcome to attend, and no reservation is necessary.

The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.