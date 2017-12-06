Kirlin to lead Antelope Butte Foundation

SHERIDAN — John Kirlin will lead the charge for the Antelope Butte Foundation as its new executive director, replacing former executive director Andrew Gast, who resigned from the position on Feb. 10.

Kirlin grew up in Casper and recreated outdoors from an early age with his family.

“When we weren’t out camping, I was often found running around the fields in my neighborhood, building forts and riding bikes on local trails,” Kirlin said in his introductory newsletter.

As a child, Kirlin was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, which he and his family combatted by introducing Kirlin to endurance athletics. Throughout junior high and high school, Kirlin cross-country skied, racing on the school team as an All-State athlete.

He then attended the University of Wyoming, where he continued as a racer for the Nordic Ski Club.

“The club was set up to operate much like a functioning nonprofit,” Kirlin said. “We had club officers, officer meetings and fundraised to afford the team’s travel, racing and training expenses.”

Through that experience, Kirlin said he learned how a team could come together in a diplomatic way to not only train well, but also collaborate with each other’s strengths and weaknesses to consistently bring home national titles.

Before moving to Sheridan, Kirlin taught physical education in Natrona County and worked at the Casper YMCA as the school-aged programs director.

Kirlin and his wife moved to Sheridan in early 2016 and since then have helped organize and work on the Dead Swede Hundo, Biketoberfest and the Antelope Butte Brew Fest and Summer Festival.

“I am thrilled to carry on these traditions and the legacy of Antelope Butte while enduring the foundation’s mission of providing affordable access to outdoor recreation and education for youth and beginners for generations to come,” Kirlin said.