SPD arrests alleged coin burglar

SHERIDAN — Multiple coin-operated businesses in the Sheridan area were burglarized on at least seven different occasions between September and December. The burglaries victimized business owners of approximately $850 of currency and also the costs for damaged doors and locks.

Officers had been conducting surveillance in attempts to catch the burglar.

On Dec. 4 at approximately 3:18 a.m., officers contacted a male wearing dark clothing and a backpack in the 2200 block of Coffeen Ave. The male matched the description of the burglary suspect. Officers were able to develop probable cause to associate the male with all seven burglaries. The male was identified as 33-year-old Nicholas M. Riebe of Sheridan and was arrested for the seven burglaries.

Detectives are conducting an additional investigation into the matter. If anyone has information about Nicholas Riebe’s activity in these burglaries, contact Sgt. Keller (dkeller@sheridanpolice.com) or Detective Jones (ajones@sheridanpolice.com), or call the Sheridan Police Department at 307-672-2413.