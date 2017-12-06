Pit bulls removed from Ranchester banned breeds

RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council members suggested removing pit bull terriers from their list of banned dog breeds as they update animal ordinances throughout December. Ranchester councilor Jeffrey Barron said council received correspondence by out-of-state entities asking them to keep the breed-specific language in the animal ordinance. By request from Councilor Dennis Dunn, Joey Sheeley presented and provided literature regarding the banning of specific dog breeds.

Sheeley, a self-proclaimed animal lover and advocate, assigned a term to the previous ordinance’s ban — breed-specific legislation, or BSL — to which she said discriminates against a breed that remains nearly impossible to distinguish.

Sheeley said breed-specific legislation forces animal control officers to become experts in dog breeds. She provided two examples of dogs that looked nothing like the typical pit bull but tested to have more than 50 percent pit bull DNA. Sheeley said the only way to ensure a breed of dog is through a DNA test.

Council continued by approving on second reading of the definitions section of the animal ordinance that no longer identifies pit bulls as a banned breed in the town of Ranchester. Wolves and wolf breeds remained banned in the updated ordinance.

Council will hear the third and final approval of the animal ordinance at its next meeting Dec. 19.