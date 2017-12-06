Sheridan native missing in California

ARCATA, Calif. — Erin Elizabeth Henry, a native resident of Sheridan attending Humboldt State University in Arcata, California, remains missing after a Nov. 30 report of her disappearance to the Arcata Police Department by her college roommate.

APD published a press release on Dec. 1 detailing the circumstances at the time, reporting Henry was last seen by a roommate in the 100 block of Samoa Blvd. on Nov. 25 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Henry’s wallet, cell phone and car were located at her residence. Henry had recently suffered a broken ankle and is not able to walk without the aid of crutches or a knee scooter.

The press release said Henry’s disappearance is out of character, according to friends and family.

Henry is a 22-year-old white female, 5 foot 8 inches, thin build with blond hair and hazel eyes. Henry has a distinctive tattoo on her left forearm of a large red poppy flower with the inscription “Anna Rowland 1993-2016” written along the stem.

Anyone who has seen Erin Henry or has information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the APD at 1-707-822-2428. A Find Erin Henry Facebook page also exists to aid in the search and provide updates from multiple sources.