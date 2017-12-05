SCSD2 board elects officers, celebrates district achievements

SHERIDAN — A packed crowd filled the room at the beginning of the Sheridan County School District 2 board of trustees meeting Monday night in recognition of district educators and fall sports teams.

Several members from the girls swimming and football teams were in attendance. SCSD2 superintendent Craig Dougherty commended Sheridan High School football head coach Don Julian for winning coach of the year and also complimented the students present, calling them “phenomenal student-athletes and phenomenal human beings.”

Sheridan Junior High School librarian Julie Weitz received a 2017 digital innovations award.

SCSD2 assistant superintendent Mitch Craft said Weitz is one of technology’s biggest champions and called the SJHS library the school’s “nerve center for learning.”

Dougherty and assistant superintendent Scott Stults talked about professional learning communities and the district’s ongoing principal academy with schools in Casper, Cody and Worland. Stults said they traveled to the schools and had honest conversations with administrators and teachers about how to improve teacher collaboration.

“Those individuals could not be more in awe of what we do, quite frankly,” Stults said.

Wilson complimented the administrators for their diligence and also commented that the average person doesn’t understand what teacher collaboration actually entails.

“It means the teachers are not going to their room and shutting the door anymore,” Wilson said.

As it does every December, the board elected officers from its members. Ann Perkins was unanimously approved as chair for another term. Trustee Sue Wilson will be the new vice chair. Trustee Craig Achord was voted the new treasurer and trustee Shane Rader will be the new clerk.

Facilities director Mathers Heuck gave a capital construction update. Highland Park Elementary has a leak above its gym that needs to be fixed. The district bus barn roof and drainage issues will likely be fixed in early spring. For the renovation of the SHS auditorium, the goal is to have a master plan by June.

The board unanimously approved the sale of two district school buses, one for $1,500 and one for $900. It also approved the donation of a coffee card from Java Moon to each district employee.

Ten policies were unanimously approved on second reading, including ones on student​ ​data​ ​security​, acceptable​ ​use​ ​of​ ​technology and retirement​ ​benefits. Eleven policies were also approved on first reading, mostly to update language. They included wellness, staff hiring and staff complaints and grievances.