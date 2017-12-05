Council approves city bonuses, budget transfers

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan recorded its annual budget transfers, this year totaling $20,200,475. Interim treasurer Todd Watkins said all adjustments not coming in as revenue have been accounted for and will not come out of reserves.

City administrator Mark Collins said the public adjustments show three things: allocations for projects that span beyond one fiscal year; rollover revenues and expenditures; and shows the agressiveness of the city in working for grant resources for capital projects.

Councilor Thayer Shafer assured the audience this practice takes place annually and serves as a normal aspect of bookkeeping for the city of Sheridan.

Separately, city council also approved a one-time stipend for city employee bonuses totaling $106,884 to come out of the general and enterprise funds. Full-time city workers employed for a minimum of six months will receive $630 pre-tax bonuses; part-time employees will receive a $380 pre-tax bonus, and police and fire personnel will receive a $595 pre-tax bonus.

Collins said in budget deliberations in June, the mayor, council and city employees agreed if the fiscal climate improved, employees would receive bonuses. Because of increased sales and use tax revenues, Collins said the fiscal climate indeed improved enough to provide stipends or bonuses for every employee working for the city.

Shafer said although the city lost prime employees throughout the year, the cost savings by not filling the lost positions impacted the overall salaries and helped with the positive fiscal climate.

The council unanimously approved the stipends to be distributed before the end of the calendar year.