SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block Sumner Street, 10:57 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 31, 7:43 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:54 a.m.

• Trauma, I-90, mile marker 31, 7:43 a.m.

• Medical, Sumner Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Trauma, East College Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 2:02 p.m.

• Medical, Halbert Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 6:51 p.m.

• Medical, East College Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 11:06 p.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 11:41 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, Illinois Street, 2:14 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 7:55 a.m.

• Theft cold, East First Street, 10:17 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:33 a.m.

• Assist agency, Bowman Avenue, 11:04 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 11:08 a.m.

• Mental subject, Martin Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Phone harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Fraud, West Loucks Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Brooks Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• Animal dead, Hill Pond Drive, 5:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lookout Point Drive, 5:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Heights Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 p.m.

• Animal incident (deer management harvest), Sheridan area, 8:45 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 10:21 p.m.

• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 11:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, River Road and Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 12:39 p.m.

• Hit and run accident, Box Cross Road, 8:43 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Patrick Boyd Ridenour, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 10

By |December 5th, 2017|

