SHERIDAN — The Miss Wyoming Scholarship Organization board of directors and Miss Wyoming 2017 Cheyenne Buyert have organized a fundraising event for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, as well as the 2018 Miss Wyoming Scholarships. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday at Luminous Brewhouse.

Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on auction baskets and purchase tickets for a 50/50 raffle. There will also be food and live music.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.