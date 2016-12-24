7th day of nonprofits: Sheridan Health Center

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Health Center helps low-income patients ages 18-64 for everyday conditions like a common cold as well as chronic illnesses.

Executive Director Wendy Ongaro said that since the health insurance exchange is too expensive for many to buy from, and others often gain and lose coverage, the health center sees both patients with and without insurance. She said that 60 percent of patients work, many with full-time positions, but don’t receive benefits.

“We want to make sure that they have access to consistent health care no matter what’s going on,” Ongaro said.

Though many think in these situations people should turn to Medicaid, Ongaro said the numerous requirements to qualify make Medicaid an unrealistic solution. She said to qualify, a person must be either a parent, on social supplement income, have breast, cervical or colorectal cancer or be pregnant.

The Sheridan Health Center accepts donations, which go toward operational costs as well as patient necessities. She said a $25 donation buys a patient’s medication for a year while a $135 donation buys a pair of glasses.

The other type of donation that’s helpful is medication. The Wyoming Medication Donation program takes unopened medications, checks for quality, inventories them and redistributes them for patients to use.

Ongaro said the Sheridan Health Center tries to look at the big picture of health care, not just for the patient but also for the community. A day out of work due to illness and without wages could be a food or utility bill, meaning other nonprofits must step in to help. She said it’s more pressure on the emergency safety net within the community.

“Keeping people healthy, keeping people at work, keeping them parenting and doing the things that they need to do,” Ongaro said, “we’re looking to help and support the entire community as a whole.”

