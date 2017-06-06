County hears public comment on amended regulations

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County held its last public hearing on the proposed rules and regulations governing the licensing of liquor Monday.

The county has proposed changes in sections of the draft released in April dealing with restrictions on minors. County officials also added a section that addresses seasonal operations. All changes addressed concerns they received during the public comment period.

Administrative director Renee’ Obermueller said the rules now state that any person under 21 years of age may enter a licensed building, but may not remain in a portion of the building where alcohol is being served.

It also says if an establishment operates a commercial kitchen, the minor can pass through the dispensing area to reach a dining room or waiting area.

In the ordinance. there’s no definition for what “a portion of the building” is, leaving it up to the licensees to define that on their own in accordance to how their establishment is set up.

“I think the beauty of this thing is the portion is up to you,” County Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “…They’re giving you some leeway here to operate how you want to operate with the idea (of) keeping the kids out of sitting at the bar.”

But the new language was less restrictive than preferred by some licensees. There was concern on who would be enforcing the ordinance and how they would interpret it to determine whether the establishment was in compliance.

Obermueller said there’s already been conversations with Interim Sheriff Allen Thompson about the proposed rules and their intent. She said she’s also meeting with him again Tuesday. She said the intent is just to keep minors out of establishments that are just bars, and to keep minors from sitting at the bar.

“It’s judgement and it’s coordination,” Obermueller said. “…And I just really feel that we’ve covered your facilities and your ability to conduct business as you need to.”

Though fees weren’t a changed item from the April draft, they were a point of contention. The new ordinance raises the fees of businesses beyond 5 miles of any municipality to $1,500 from $1,000.

Obermueller said through conversations with surrounding municipalities they decided they needed to be consistent on fees and hours of operation. She said the license fees haven’t been raised in a while and the rest of the county’s fees are all set at $1,500.

Walt Bohler of Wyarno Roadhouse Saloon and Eatery said after long winters where business is slower it will be harder to pay the increased fee at a time where other payments, like insurance, are also due. He suggested a prorated plan to help owners better absorb the increase.

“We come out of the winter and we’re in a rural area to begin with and we have a hard time,” Bohler said. “And to make it simpler and less confusing we get hit with a 50 percent increase in the springtime… I’m not in favor of you raising that that much. Fifty percent, that’s not even a reasonable percentage.”

Commissioner Bob Rolston said he understands how businesses are built around their bills and they are taking the public comment into consideration before the final decision is made.

“This is your livelihood,” Rolston said, “and you need to let it be known to us some of the issues that might affect you when you’re putting your plan together.”

The section of the rules that deal with warning notices for minors has removed language prohibiting minors from entering a liquor establishment.

A section was also added to address seasonal operations. This section says an applicant will specify in its application that it will be open seasonally, which is defined as being open at least three months but less than 12 months during a licensed term year.

The ordinance went before the Sheridan County Commission Tuesday morning during its board meeting for a final vote.