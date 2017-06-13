7 local athletes heading to NHSFR

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County will send seven high school rodeo competitors to the National High School Finals Rodeo in July.

Local cowboys and cowgirls brought home a number of high scores at the state finals rodeo over the weekend, qualifying them for the national finals. Ellie Bard, Makenna Balkenbush, Wheaton Williams, Shyanna Cahoy, Delani Cunningham, Emmy Ilgen and Blaine Miranda all earned spots in the NHSFR, which will begin on July 16 in Gillette.

Although none of Sheridan County’s athletes finished as the top qualifiers, a number of them finished second in the standings. The top four in each event earned trips to the national finals, along with an alternate.

Balkenbush highlights the list of qualifiers as she’ll compete in two events at the NHSFR. She finished second in the standings in goat tying (190 points) and breakaway roping (149).

Cahoy will join Balkenbush in the breakaway roping competition after finishing third with 136.25 points. Bard finished second in the pole-bending standings with 183 points.

Williams and partner Jerren Johnson of Casper will head back to the NHSFR with another second-place finish in the team-roping standings. The duo scored 302 points on the season.

Miranda also qualified in two events — light rifle and trap shooting. He finished fourth in light rifle and second in trap shooting.

Rounding out the list of national performers are Emmy Ilgen, who will serve as an alternate in girls cutting behind 179.25 points, and Cunningham, who was named high school state rodeo queen.

The NHSFR runs from July 16-22 at the CAM-PLEX in Gillette.

Results from local riders at the state finals rodeo included:

Second go-round

Pole bending

2. Ellie Bard 20.972

9. Jenna Hoffman 22.039

Breakaway roping

1. Emmy Ilgen 2.36

6. Makenna Balkenbush 3.17

7-8. Shyanna Cahoy 3.20

Goat tying

4. Delani Cunningham 7.71

6. Ilgen 8.06

7. Balkenbush 8.09

8. Saije Pollard 8.17

10. Bard 9.59

Barrel racing

5. Kade Koltiska 17.795

9. Anna Zowada 17.932

10. Ilgen 17.939

Team roping

2. Wheaton Williams (Jerren Johnson) 11.31

Girls cutting

4. Ilgen 68

Qualifying round

Pole bending

3. Bard 21.210

4. Koltiska 21.477

6. Hoffman 22.038

Breakaway roping

5. Cahoy 2.76

Goat tying

2. Balkenbush 7.35

3-4. Pollard 7.80

6. Ilgen 8.30

7. Bard 8.31

Barrel racing

6. Balkenbush 17.891

8. Cahoy 17.958

9. Koltiska 18.001

Team roping

4. Balkenbush (Bryan Lemmon) 7.18

5. Williams (Johnson) 11.00

Girls cutting

4. Ilgen 69

Average on three winners

Balkenbush; goat tying 22.70

Williams; team roping 30.67