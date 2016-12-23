6th day of nonprofits: Tongue River Childs Place

RANCHESTER — At the base of the Bighorn Mountains, Tongue River Childs Place has programs for children from infant to age 8.

By exposing children to school at an early age, the preschool focuses on creating lifelong learners.

“It’s one of the most important things we can put our money into and service,” Educational Director Shari Mortensen said. “It’s everybody’s future, so it’s important to give our children a loving, quality, early start, starting from infancy.”

Mortensen said that one thing that sets TRCP apart is that it has a liaison and works closely with the other schools, so TRCP can prepare students for what’s to come.

She said this allows the preschool to use the same language and expectations when working with students, which makes transitioning easy.

“So it’s a very fluid process from infancy all the way through school,” Mortensen said.

All staff is currently working toward a Childhood Development Associate credential and the preschool is trained in a pyramid model that fosters social and emotional learning, which has proven a sturdy structure for early education.

The best way to help, Mortensen said, is to donate to TRCP’s scholarship program. She said there are many families in the area in a low socio-economic class but who make too much for assistance. For these families and others, preschool is an extra, nonobligatory bill, but one that Mortensen said is crucial for children’s futures and development. The expectations in kindergarten are high, she said, and skipping preschool puts children behind.

“I think that providing those families opportunities, those hard-working families, to send their kids to preschool to give them that greater edge going into school is really critical,” Mortensen said. “Funding that is a really great gift for those families and kids.”

