Robinson named Summit Award winner

Academics for All congratulates Xiomara Robinson for being selected as this week’s Summit Award winner. Robinson, a senior at Sheridan High School, has maintained a 3.867 GPA throughout her high school career while taking a challenging course load. Her transcript includes five Advanced Placement courses as well as English 1010, a college course available to seniors.

Although her school day is full, Robinson is also a three-sport athlete as part of the SHS cross-country team as well as the indoor and outdoor track teams. Her strong work ethic, tireless dedication and many training miles have certainly contributed to numerous accomplishments. She has been selected to the All-State teams for both sports and participated on the 4×800 relay, which placed first at the 2016 Outdoor State track meet. Robinson is quick to deflect from her many achievements and give credit to her teammates as well as her coaches. She states, “Coach Baures, Coach Kelting and Coach VanDyke have been truly amazing coaches. I wouldn’t have achieved the same success without them.”

Robinson’s passion and dedication for success is also evident in the classroom. SHS Spanish teacher Alison Vold explains, “Xiomara routinely displays her diligence through the depth of thought she presents in all her work. She achieves above and beyond classroom expectations because she sees the value of pushing the limits of her understanding instead of simply meeting expectations.”

Tim Daniels, SHS math teacher, is Robinson’s nomination as an outstanding educator. She explains that Daniels is an exceptional teacher because, “he makes learning fun, yet also challenging. He truly relates to his students.” Daniels also thinks highly of Robinson as he states, “Xiomara is a fantastic young lady. She is very involved in school through activities and athletics. Xiomara is very intelligent, but what makes her great is that she is humble and friendly. She truly cares about her teachers, coaches, friends and her family.”

In addition to her class work, Robinson is also participating in the PACE internship program. Currently, she is interning at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in the radiology department and will transition to the pathology department next semester.

When Robinson is not wearing running shoes or in the classroom, she enjoys spending time with her family. She is thankful for all their support and especially appreciates her parents, Dr. Irving and Carmen Robinson, for their love, encouragement and, at times, their correction.

As stated, Robinson balances her rigorous class schedule with extra-curricular activities that include serving as the treasurer for National Honor Society. In addition, she volunteers for events such as Special Olympics, Senior Olympics and Project Graduation. She has also been employed during the summer by the Sheridan Recreation District as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Kendrick Pool. Robinson explains that her love of outdoors and enthusiasm for kids keep her returning to the pool each summer.

Following high school graduation Robinson plans to attend Montana State University to pursue a degree in pre-med with a concentration in microbiology. SHS chemistry teacher, Rhonda Bell, predicts there is more success in Robinson’s future, stating, “Xiomara is a self-starter, and does not shy away from a challenge. She is a delightful young lady and well respected by her peers. I am pleased to have her in my class, and I expect she will do great things in her future.”

Given Robinson’s drive, desire to learn, and her positive attitude, there is no doubt that she will achieve more success throughout her life.