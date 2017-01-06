Top ten: Sheridan County’s standout sports stories from the year 2016

SHERIDAN — The year 2016 didn’t disappoint in the sports world, especially locally. Here are The Sheridan Press’ top ten stories from Sheridan County sports in 2016.

10. Ashley Nordell shattered the Bighorn Trail Run women’s 100-mile record in June.

9. Coy Steel (football) and Robbi Ryan (basketball, soccer) earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors.

8. Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay team edged Gillette by .01 to win the state title in October.

7. Tongue River’s John Scott and Sheridan College’s Frank McCarthy resigned.

6. The Elite Athletes Rodeo made its debut in Sheridan in September.

5. Sheridan College’s PJ Savoy hit game-winning 3-pointers at the buzzer in back-to-back games in January and February.

4. Darren Rogers finally summited Mount Everest in May after an avalanche cut his first attempt short in 2015.

3. Former Sheridan College saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston won the National Final Rodeo and world title in December.

2. Robbi Ryan set a school record with 50 points in an overtime thriller against rival Gillette in February.

1. The Big Horn, Sheridan and Tongue River football teams all made trips to the Wyoming high school state championships in November. It was just the second time in Wyoming history that more than two teams from the same county made it to the state championship.