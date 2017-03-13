6 plead guilty to meth distribution

SHERIDAN — Six individuals pleaded guilty to drug charges related to a drug-trafficking organization, supplying, transporting and distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan and Arizona between Nov. 29, 2016, and Feb. 17, 2017. All persons were sentenced in U.S. Federal Court for the District of Wyoming for their involvement in the trafficking organization.

Eli Brian Rideshorse of Sheridan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced Rideshorse to federal prison for 6.5 years, followed by five years of supervised release.

Julie Ann Crosby, aka Jewelie Crosby of Glendale, Arizona, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On Jan. 17, 2017, Johnson sentenced Crosby to federal prison for two years, followed by two years of supervised release.

Michael Eugene Dwinell of Payson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On Oct. 31, 2016, Johnson sentenced him to federal prison for 10 years, followed by five years of supervised release.

Cheryl Ann McGill of Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On Feb. 13, 2017, Johnson sentenced McGill to federal prison for nine years, followed by five years of supervised release.

Hadd Mitchell McHenry of Sheridan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. On Feb. 17, 2016, Johnson sentence McHenry to five years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Corey Jesse Adkins of Sheridan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On Jan. 27, 2017, B. Johnson sentenced him to federal prison for a term of 10 years for the conspiracy charge and five years for the firearms charge. The prison sentences will be served consecutively, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The arrests and prosecutions of these individuals were the result of a two-year joint investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, United States Attorney’s Office and Wyoming’s Northeast Enforcement Team. The investigation into this organization revealed that the organization was involved in the trafficking of pound quantities of methamphetamine and smaller quantities of heroin from Arizona to Sheridan and distributing the drugs in the Sheridan area.

During the investigation, the involved agencies seized approximately one pound of methamphetamine, 54 grams of heroin and 13 firearms, of which four were found to be stolen.