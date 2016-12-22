5th day of nonprofits: Second Chance Cat Rescue

SHERIDAN — Second Chance Cat Rescue gives homeless cats hope at finding a loving home.

The no-kill shelter takes all types of cats, from healthy kittens to senior cats and even cats with disabilities. Second Chance Director of Programs Rachel Kristiansen said the shelter is to supplement others like the Dog and Cat Shelter by focusing on special needs cats that have more trouble getting adopted.

“I think we are important because it helps us to show the community that we can still have compassion for animals, that there are second chances,” Kristiansen said.

Kristiansen said the shelter is not just about helping animals; it’s also about helping people. Second Chance takes in cats from homes where the owner is evicted or is undergoing financial struggles that make it hard or impossible to take care of a pet. The nonprofit also provides food or litter to help families as needed.

Second Chance offers spay and neuter events at low to no cost and relies on donations to keep programs like this available. It also is always looking for volunteers not only on the premises, but also in the form of foster homes to take in cats when the shelter becomes full.

“There’s just not enough room,” Kristiansen said. “There’s too many homeless animals.”

Editor’s note: Leading up to New Year’s Day, The Sheridan Press will feature 12 nonprofits and ways the community can help them. It’s The Press’ way of honoring the 12 days of Christmas.