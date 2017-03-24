$50K awarded to Sheridan, Johnson county nonprofits

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Foundation awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to nonprofits throughout the state earlier this month.

Of that, $50,000 was distributed by the Sheridan-Johnson counties local board to charitable causes in the two counties, the foundation said in a press release.

WCF program associate Anita McLauglin said the foundation had 154 applications this year. She said the local board had 31 applications to consider, which was more than any other board in the state. Of the 31 applications, 11 were awarded grants.

The nonprofits that received grants in the two counties were: Big Horn Basque Club; Buffalo Children’s Center, Inc.; Children, Horses and Adults in Partnership for Therapeutic Riding; First Light Child Care Inc.; Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters; Habitat for Humanity of Johnson County; Johnson County Family YMCA; Senior Citizens Council; The Learning Tree Christian School; Tongue River Valley Community Center; and Volunteers of America of Wyoming.

“It’s a long process,” McLauglin said about going through so many applications, “so it’s just showing that the need is really there right now.”

McLauglin said each community is tackling these difficult decisions in its own way.

She said it’s a balancing act between meeting human needs as well as social needs. And with art and education taking large cuts this year, it was important to keep those groups in mind as well as the traditional charities.

“In Sheridan-Johnson, they really just wanted to identify certain needs and keep it a balance between both Sheridan and Johnson counties,” McLauglin said. “But other counties, some of them are just putting out fires. They’re really just trying to meet those very basic human needs.”

McLauglin said when reviewing grant applications, the boards asked the question of whether or not it focused on a community issue or if it provided a community need.

CHAPS Executive Director Kristen Marcus said the $7,500 grant that was awarded to the nonprofit this year will go toward scholarships for youth, adults and veterans to participate in the equine assisted therapy program.

Marcus said that since it’s an open scholarship she’s able to put the money toward whoever needs it. Some options, she said, includes Veterans Affairs clients, who usually come for about six weeks, or for Ft. Mackenzie students who attend for about nine weeks.

Overall, Marcus said she’ll be able to give about eight people scholarships this year.

But while she said she feels “very blessed” that CHAPS was awarded the grant, she said that when it comes to nonprofits, there’s no singular one that is more crucial than the rest.

“All I can say is I’m very grateful that they are continuing to invest in our program and in our community through the work that we do,” Marcus said. “I would not say that our work is any more important than any of the others, because I just don’t believe that. I think it takes a community to be a community.”