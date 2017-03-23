5 finalists named in Start-Up Challenge

SHERIDAN — Then there were five.

Sheridan’s Wyoming Technology Business Center director John Dick announced the finalists for the WTBC’s Sheridan Start-up Challenge Wednesday.

Dick said nearly 70 submissions were received for the challenge that gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to access seed money and work with mentors.

The entries covered 14 industries and included everything from software to food trucks. Submissions came from high school and college students along with current business owners.

They came from Sheridan natives and individuals who have lived in the community less than one year.

Last week, the field of 68 applicants was narrowed to 10.

On Wednesday night, Dick announced the five finalists who would continue working with the WTBC. They are:

• K-Drive — Justin Koltiska’s patent-pending oil field tool.

• Oatware — Anne Gunn’s and Mark Thoney’s portfolio of three software-as-a-service web applications.

• Ajayi Global Enterprises — Olalekan Ajayi’s web-based platform that provides patients with metastatic cancer access to clinical trial resources.

• Shelton Enterprises — Rick Shelton’s patented water drill technology that is used to thaw frozen water pipes.

• Old Army Records — Kevin O’Dell’s and Jim Powers’ web-based ancestry software focused on military history.

The five finalists will work with Dick over the next two months to continue developing their businesses. On May 23, the finalists will pitch their businesses to the panel of judges during a public event.

Of the five finalists, three will be awarded $5,000. Those three will also be provided space in the WTBC incubator and have access to a $50,000 seed fund.