4th day of nonprofits: Joey’s Foundation

SHERIDAN — Fly fishing and mentorship come together to help Sheridan’s youth with Joey’s Foundation. Though fly fishing may be the activity, founder and program director Joey Puettman said it’s not actually the focus of the foundation.

“It’s not about fly fishing at all,” Puettman said. “It’s about the mentorship that goes on.”

Joey’s Foundation focuses on the mentorship between students during its fly fishing camps in the summer and rod building classes in the winter. Puettman said the foundation matches high school kids who have completed classes with junior high students who are starting out, which allows kids to learn from each other, create new friendships and use skills while discovering new ones.

Puettman said he was inspired by other nonprofits like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Boy Scouts of America. He said the nearly 10-year-old foundation services agencies, schools and private families and is geared toward youth who aren’t very engaged.

“We’re just trying to get a balance for these kids,” Puettman said, “to do something (other) than just sit around and play video games.”

An avid fly fisherman, Puettman said the sport is difficult, unique and teaches lessons that permeate into daily life and self-discovery.

“It teaches you so many other skills,” Puettman said, “the patience, the respect, the confidence that comes from building your own rod, tying your own flies and going out and just experiencing something completely different.”

While the foundation asks for a donation for participation, there is no set fee for kids to join. Joey’s welcomes contributions in the form of scholarships as well as volunteers and donations of old fishing gear. Helping Joey’s goes beyond helping Sheridan’s youth; Puettman said that the foundation re-wraps old poles and sends gear to other nonprofits that are similar to help get them started.

The foundation is working on expanding services to offer painting classes as well. Though he founded Joey’s, Puettman gives credit for its success to Sheridan.

“We live in a phenomenal community,” Puettman said. “This probably wouldn’t have worked anywhere else, it’s just a really good place to have stumbled upon.”