4A, Region IX postseason teams named

SHERIDAN — The last of the All-Conference and All-State lists filed in Wednesday with the conclusion of last weekend’s 4A basketball state tournaments. Four Sheridan High School athletes were named All-Conference selections; two made the All-State list.

Seniors Coy Steel and Drew Boedecker earned All-Conference recognition, along with sophomore Parker Christensen, after helping the Broncs to a second-place finish in the 4A East Conference this season.

Steel and Boedecker were also recognized on the All-State team.

Boedecker finished the season with a 10.4-points-per-game average to go with 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals. Steel averaged 9.3 points, 3 rebounds and team-highs in assists (2.3) and steals (2.3). Steel missed his entire junior season with a knee injury.

Sheridan’s Alli Puuri was the lone All-Conference selection for the Lady Broncs.

Sheridan College freshman point guard Channel Banks rounded out the postseason awards list with a selection to the All-Region IX North second team.

Banks was the Generals’ second-leading scorer at 12.8 points per game to go along with 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also shot 47 percent from the field.

SC’s Ashlie Blackburn was named to the women’s All-Region IX team on March 2.