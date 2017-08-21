4 things to watch for in the 4A

Broncs 3-peat?

The Sheridan Broncs are coming off back-to-back state championships, bringing the program total to a state best 25. The team enters the 2017 season looking to be the first 4A team since 1993 to three-peat — when Sheridan won its fourth straight.

Gillette’s split

Wyoming’s highest classification will look a bit different this season, thanks to the addition of a second high school in Campbell County. After Campbell County High School spent years as one of the state’s 4A powerhouses, it could be a down year for the Camels. All of the Camels’ varsity players transferred to new Thunder Basin High School, leaving just two seniors at CCHS.

Thunder Basin has almost double the players as its Gillette counterpart, creating a shift in power in Gillette. Vic Wilkerson also stepped down as the Camels head coach after 13 seasons, while Trent Pikula takes the reins for the Bolts at TBHS.

Big 4 gone for good?

For six-straight seasons, the 4A state tournament semifinals were as predictable as ever. From 2010 to 2015, Sheridan, Gillette, Natrona and Cheyenne East were the final four teams remaining, establishing the title “The Big 4.” Last year, Rock Springs rose to power, knocking East from the semifinal tower. Rock Springs returns as a strong force in 2017, and the split in Campbell County could be the official end of The Big 4.

Where’s the D?

The Sheridan Broncs had the state’s best defense a season ago and bring back a hefty defensive line. But offense has taken over Wyoming football.

According to statistics compiled by wyoming-football.com, scoring has skyrocketed over the past decade. Points-per-game, points-per-season and points allowed continue to see record highs.

Last season, Cheyenne Central gave up 55.8 points per game, the fifth most in Wyoming 11-man history.