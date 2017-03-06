WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
4-H to host community dance
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County 4-H organization will host a community dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring a can of food to donate to local food banks.
Admission to the dance is free.
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- SC to host FFA students for Border Wars contest - March 6, 2017
- Hospital Auxiliary gives $35,000 to SMH women’s health unit - March 6, 2017
- Sonja Caywood to teach ‘Uncorked’ in new space - March 6, 2017