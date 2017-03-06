WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

4-H to host community dance


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County 4-H organization will host a community dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a can of food to donate to local food banks.

Admission to the dance is free.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.

