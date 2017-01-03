WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
4-H Expo planned for Saturday
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County 4-H will host an expo Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds exhibit hall.
Those planning to attend will learn about all of the projects available to 4-H participants — interactive projects, small animals, demonstrations and more.
For additional information, contact the Sheridan County Extension Office at 674-2980.
The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.
