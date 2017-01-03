WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

4-H Expo planned for Saturday


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County 4-H will host an expo Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds      exhibit hall.

Those planning to attend will learn about all of the projects available to 4-H participants — interactive projects, small animals, demonstrations and more.

For additional information, contact the Sheridan County Extension Office at 674-2980.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..