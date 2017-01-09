21 percent of budget for snow, ice removal spent

SHERIDAN — Mother Nature took a bit of a breather to the delight of the city of Sheridan’s street department, which continued removing snow in residential areas through Jan. 6.

Despite busy crews, costs of snow removal remain low in comparison to the budgeted amount for the task.

“The budget for Snow and Ice Control for the 2016-2017 season is $449,500,” Operations Superintendent Mathers Heuck wrote in an email. “As of Jan. 1 we have spent approximately $95,000 which equates to 21 percent of our budget.”

In the past three budget years, expenditures for snow and ice control did not exceed 22 percent of the amount budgeted as of Jan. 1 of each of those years. In the 2014 budget year, the city experienced its lowest cost per budgeted amount at 17 percent as of Jan. 1.

In the 2016 budget year, the city only spent $31,900 of the $180,735 budgeted at this point in the season.

This year’s totals come close to the totals of 2015, when the city budgeted $454,407 and spent $102,000 on snow and ice control, resulting in 22 percent of the budgeted amount spent as of Jan. 1.

“It is difficult to predict how much will be spent at the end of the season because there is no way to forecast how much snow we will get for the rest of the year,” Heuck said. “However, the expenditures in January of 2015 were very close to what we have spent this season, so if we have a similar winter, we should meet our budget.”

Snow removal last week focused primarily on residential areas, as well as maintaining emergency spots and general clean-up, according to the city’s snow removal update on its website.

At the tail end of last week, street crews planned to clear the North Heights Subdivision, Holmes, Yonkee, Taylor, Parker, Omarr, Dana, Bruce Mountain Road, Little Horn Drive, Pheasant Drive and Summit Drive.

“Due to the high volume of snow received in the last two weeks, our hope is to continue snow removal in the residential areas,” the website reads. “The Street Department would like to express [its] appreciation for your continued understanding in this endeavor.”

The city allows comments and suggestions on snow removal through phone calls to city hall and through the city website at sheridanwy.net/i-want-to/submit-a-comment.

Community officials continue to address concerns and complaints through social media, such as local Facebook groups. Some comments on these outlets included a concern for understaffing of Sheridan’s street division. City street crews complete snow removal as part of their daily tasks.

The National Weather Service forecasts possible precipitation throughout the week, with the highest chance predicted for Wednesday. Approximately 1 inch of snow is expected.

From September 2016 to December 2016, NWS recorded surrounding areas receiving a much greater amount of snow in comparison to the 2015 winter season.