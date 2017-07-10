2-year-old hit by train

UPDATE: 11:47 a.m.

SHERIDAN – Lt. Tom Ringley of the Sheridan Police Department told The Sheridan Press that at 10:03 a.m. this morning, a male child around 2-years-old was struck by a train at the railroad intersection near Broadway and First Street in Sheridan. The boy was conscious and crying both at the scene and on the way to the hospital. Injuries incurred indicated that the boy was not underneath the train. Ringley said the circumstances surrounding the accident are currently under investigation and the parents were notified of the accident.

SPD detective Jerome Smith said officers are continuing the investigation at the hospital as well as with witnesses of the event. Detective Smith and Wyoming Highway Patrol officer Scott Carey were beginning to set up accident reconstruction equipment on the east side of the tracks. Carey works for Wyoming Highway Patrol’s crash investigation team.

Ringley said he will notify the media with updated information as it comes in.

11:24 a.m.

SHERIDAN — A 2-year-old was struck by a train Monday morning near where the train tracks cross First Street.

Sheridan Police Department officers could not immediately confirm the medical condition of the child.

An accident reconstruction team is on its way to the scene and the intersection is expected to remain closed for at least a few hours.

Additional information will be released as it is made available by law enforcement.