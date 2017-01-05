2 local districts fall below state average for program

SHERIDAN — Two out of three school districts in Sheridan County fall below the state’s average for students qualifying for free and reduced lunches.

According to statistics from the Wyoming Department of Education, Sheridan County School District 2 and Sheridan County School District 1 fall below Wyoming’s average of 38.66 percent, while Sheridan County School District 3 tops the state average.

Just under 36 percent of students at SCSD2, 19.15 percent of students at SCSD1 and 43.3 percent of students at SCSD3 qualify for free and reduced lunches.

Mitch Craft, assistant superintendent at SCSD2, said percentages of students who qualify are higher in some attendance areas than others. Within SCSD2, Henry A. Coffeen Elementary, Sagebrush Elementary, Woodland Park Elementary, Sheridan Junior High School and The Wright Place Middle School all qualify for Title I funds.

Schools enrolling at least 40 percent of children from low-income families are eligible to use Title I funds for programs designed to enhance academic programs for all students, including those who are considered lowest-achieving. Craft said those funds often go toward enhancing reading and math at schools.

SCSD1 has one of the lowest rates of students on free and reduced lunches in the state. The district’s rates place it as the third lowest in the state behind Lincoln County School District 1 and Niobrara County School District 1.

Tongue River Elementary School is SCSD1’s only Title I school. Its percentage of qualifying students total 30.36 percent of its student population, with Tongue River Middle School close behind at 29.66 percent.

Rates at SCSD1 and SCSD2 have remained steady over the last several years. Last year, SCSD1 came in at 20.3 percent and SCSD2 at 36.44 percent.

SCSD3 is a different story. Its figures jumped up from 31.11 percent last year, but due to the district’s low enrollment percentages can change quickly with just one or two students.

Big Horn High School has the lowest rate of any school in the county with 4.83 percent of its students qualifying for free and reduced lunches. Coffeen Elementary in SCSD2 is the highest in the county with 58.6 percent of its enrollment eligible for the program.

While statistics sometimes indicate that schools with higher rates of students on the free and reduced lunch program tend to have lower test scores, SCSD1 Superintendent Marty Kobza said local and statewide schools have bridged that gap.

“I think it has a lot to do with how Wyoming schools are currently funded, and the fact that we are able to provide the resources necessary to ensure that we are going to make sure every student achieves,” Kobza said.

Proficiency Assessments for Wyoming Students scores back Kobza’s claim. More than 50 percent of students at Tongue River Elementary scored proficient or advanced in almost all categories and all grades with the exception of fifth-grade reading scores.

All SCSD2 Title I schools, except for The Wright Place, scored proficient or advanced in all grade levels and categories, as well. Additionally, Woodland Park Elementary had been selected for the National Title I Association Distinguished School Award this fall for exceptional student performance for two or more years.

Kobza said he believes that state legislators need to keep local schools’ success in mind as the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee begins to tackle the education budget shortfall this session.

“That’s a really important component we are sharing with our legislators,” Kobza said. “The funding we have now is working.”