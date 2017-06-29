19 drivers found guilty of careless, noisy driving in past year

SHERIDAN — You’ve seen, heard and experienced them. The revving of an engine just before a vehicle peels out at the change of the stoplight. Maybe at one point you’ve been the driver distracted by the radio or reaching down to grab something from the passenger side floor.

In the past year, 19 of those drivers were found guilty in Sheridan Municipal Court for careless and noisy driving.

While many assume those convicted of the crime are youngsters trying to put on a show with their new rides, the demographics actually span from 19- to 90-year-old drivers.

“(The ordinance) is applied equally to all demographics,” Sheridan Police Department’s Lt. Tom Ringley said.

The municipal ordinance reads simply: No person shall drive or operate any vehicle within the city in such a careless, imprudent or noisy manner as shall disturb the public peace or endanger the person or property of themselves or others.

“That’s pretty clear cut to what we look for,” Ringley said.

Some examples Ringley gave include peeling out and excessively revving an engine at a stoplight.

“Excessively revving an engine at a stoplight — that would be careless driving that would disturb the public peace,” said.

Ringley hesitated to provide examples, as the ordinance blankets many scenarios.

“(The ordinance) covers a myriad of offenses that aren’t specifically prohibited in other sections of ordinance or statute,” Ringley said.

Wyoming state statute on careless driving reiterates the city ordinance. Following immediately after the careless driving statute is texting and driving, or more specifically the “use of handheld electronic wireless communication devices for electronic messaging prohibited.”

Texting and driving laws, passed in 2010 in Wyoming, include the possibility of being charged with a misdemeanor and fined not more than $75. In comparison, Colorado’s fines can reach up to $300.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported 3,477 people killed by distracted driving in 2015 and another 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration promotes safe driving by “leading a fight nationally against distracted driving by educating Americans about its dangers and partnering with the States and local police to enforce laws against distracted driving that help keep us safe.”

Campaigns by NHTSA include commercials displaying the consequences of distracted driving, especially texting and driving.

Although texting and driving remains the topic of conversation, Ringley said SPD often sees distracted driving due to the radio or dropping things on the floor.