12th day of nonprofits: Rooted in Wyoming

SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming uses school and community gardens as a way to promote healthy living while learning and recreating in a fun, nourishing and natural environment.

Executive Director Bonnie Gregory said Rooted in Wyoming was formed in an effort to fulfill a community desire of promoting local foods, nutrition and sustainability in the community.

“We are working to create gardens that provide intergenerational and educational recreation; healthy, locally grown foods for Sheridan County families; connections with our area history; and increased appreciation of our local natural environment,” Gregory said in an email.

Started in early 2016, Rooted in Wyoming has just recently been accepted as a program under the Wyoming Community Foundation, which is one step closer to establishing its nonprofit status. Gregory said in that short time the program has clocked more than 2,000 volunteer hours.

She said its goal for 2017 is to complete the “Ram Harvest” Big Horn garden, planting seedlings as well as apple trees, raspberries and grape vines in the raised beds that students began in classrooms. Other work includes installing a watering system and setting up the tool shed, herb garden spiral, living tepee and worm farm. Gregory said construction of raised beds for the Holy Name Catholic School Garden will begin when weather permits and in January conceptual drawings for the Woodland Park Elementary School will commence.

While Gregory said the gardens are great outdoor classrooms, reinforcing math and science among other topics, the benefits of the gardens extend beyond that.

“They provide students with a sense of ownership of their school and the greater community,” Gregory said. “School gardens have been shown to help students become better environmental stewards and develop important skills such as patience, cooperation, teamwork, pride and volunteerism.”

With more than 100 parents, teachers, administrators and community volunteers involved or interested in the program, Gregory said community support has been “astounding.”

“It is our hope that every community member will be touched by this effort,” Gregory said, “learning, volunteering, mentoring, eating and reaping the benefits of fresh, local food.”

