11th day of nonprofits: Sagebrush Community Art Center

SHERIDAN — The Sagebrush Community Art Center promotes the art world in Sheridan by providing a place for the community to begin or continue involvement.

Executive Director Kate Harrington said Sagebrush, which will soon be called Sage Community Arts, has three goals; to see art, create art and promote art.

To satisfy the first, Sagebrush has two galleries. One hosts fine art with a show running every six weeks. The other gallery is exclusively for members to hang work, which is sometimes a new venture for artists.

“(It) gives a lot of artists their first chance to have art in a gallery,” Harrington said.

To create art, Sagebrush has classes and workshops like life drawing sessions and show and tell and events like Jentel Presents, where Jentel artists present on the work they’re creating in the program. Harrington said they hold Uncorked classes which she describes as “a little bit like a party.” These are aimed for those with little to no experience and the instructor walks students step-by-step through a specific painting for the evening. She said often this opens more doors for artists.

“A lot of times that’s the launching off point for an artist to evolve into an artist and maybe become a member,” Harrington said.

All of this goes into the third goal, to promote art. Sagebrush creates a community that supports, teaches and inspires those involved.

Harrington said though they can use volunteers to man the desk a few days a week, what she’d really love is just for people to be part of Sage.

She said the move to the nonprofit’s new location downtown in the Montgomery building will help give it more exposure. She also noted that the nonprofit becomes especially important at a time when schools are facing cutbacks in arts programs.

“I think it’s essential to have a community art center in a town,” Harrington said. “So Sage becomes a pivotal place for the community to partake in art, and that includes people who are deeply into the art community and also people who have never ventured into the art world at all.”