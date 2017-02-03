10th Fireman’s Ball set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The 10th annual Community Fireman’s Ball will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Historic Sheridan Inn.

The event will feature live music from Gary Small and the Coyote Bros. beginning at 7:30 p.m. The event will also include a no-host bar and light snacks.

Professional photography will also be available from FFF Photography.

The cost to attend is $20 per person and may be purchased from a local firefighter or at the door.

The Historic Sheridan Inn is located at 856 Broadway St.