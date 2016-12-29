10th day of nonprofits: Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns

SHERIDAN — With a mission to provide quality, affordable and confidential reproductive health care, Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns takes care of a diverse population in Sheridan.

Director Amanda Alexander said the center sees male and female patients that range from teens to seniors with and without health insurance.

For those without insurance, she said Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns offers affordable services and even a donation-based program.

“Everything’s discounted to begin with,” Alexander said, “and then it’s put on a sliding fee scale so nobody will be turned away for their inability to pay.”

For the donation-based program, she said the center is upfront about the cost of services, which among other options include annual gynecological exams, contraception, pregnancy testing and counseling, and anemia, cancer and hypertension screenings. She said at the end of the visit they ask the patient how much they’d like to donate. There’s no set fee for these visits. Due to a turnover in staff and board members, Alexander said in the past few years the center hasn’t been able to do the fundraising it’d like to, but is working toward hosting fundraising events soon. She said they always accept donations.

Alexander said this kind of center, one with the goal of preventing unintended pregnancies while keeping patients healthy, is important in any community. Though Sheridan is known for being a wealthier community, she said it’s crucial to make sure health care is affordable for everyone, including the part of the population that may fly under the radar with financial struggles.

“I think it’s very important to Sheridan because there’s a huge part of our population that really desperately needs health care and can’t necessarily afford it,” Alexander said, “and reproductive health care, especially in our younger generation, I think is critical.”